Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 408 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0 %

DIS stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

