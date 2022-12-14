Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 514 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $175.91.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
