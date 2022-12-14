Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $49,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

