Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.