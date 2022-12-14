Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 16,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 242,827 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $7.86.

Specifically, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,189 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 143,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

