Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

