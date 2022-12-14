Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

