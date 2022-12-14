Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,497 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $78,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

