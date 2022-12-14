Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 239,716 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,716 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $86,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $91.78.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

