Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,542 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of Arista Networks worth $73,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,171 shares of company stock worth $8,921,273 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

