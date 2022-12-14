First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.