First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $201.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

