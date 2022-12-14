First National Bank of Omaha Sells 797 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $160.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

