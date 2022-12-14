Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.21

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 318460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$692.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

