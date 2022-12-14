Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. CWM LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.