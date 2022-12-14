Fragasso Group Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.