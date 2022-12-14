Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 805 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

