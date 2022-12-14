Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average of $143.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.