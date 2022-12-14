Fundamentun LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

