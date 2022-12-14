General Dynamics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,807 put options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 1,290 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.