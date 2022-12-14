Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

GILD stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

