Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Hercules Capital worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.44. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point reduced their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.