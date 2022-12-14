Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

