Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

