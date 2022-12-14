i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Holdings Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of i3 Verticals worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 43,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

