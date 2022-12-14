Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

