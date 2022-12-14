Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of FANG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

