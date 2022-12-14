Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.