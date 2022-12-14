Inscription Capital LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

