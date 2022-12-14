Inscription Capital LLC Invests $377,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.64.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

