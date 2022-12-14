Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

