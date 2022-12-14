Inscription Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

