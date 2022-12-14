Inscription Capital LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $3,564,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 326,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 59.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

