Inscription Capital LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

