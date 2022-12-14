Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.