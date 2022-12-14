Inscription Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

