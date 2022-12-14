Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

