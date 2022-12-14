Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 3.5 %

AMT opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.04. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

