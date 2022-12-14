Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

