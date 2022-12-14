Intersect Capital LLC Has $720,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

KR stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

