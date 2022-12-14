Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

