Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 83,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $816,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

