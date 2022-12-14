iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,815 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

