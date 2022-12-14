iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

