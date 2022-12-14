iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

