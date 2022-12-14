iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $47,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

