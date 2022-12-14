iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

