iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

