Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $475.94 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

