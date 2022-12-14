LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

